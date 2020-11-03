Have A Look At The Arrested Robbers Who Went On A Broad Daylight Robbery On Tamale Highway

Recently, the Police in Walewale reportedly busted and arrested a notorious suspected Armed Robbers who went on a broad daylight robbery operation on the Temale to Bolgatanga highway stretch.
This brave recalcitrant gang members yesterday mounted a roadblock on the highway between Wulugu and Karimenga as they threatened and robbed several passengers in their various vehicles with fear of warning shots.
This deviant Armed Robbers escaped by motorbikes by using a bush way after they heard a Police Siren by with the help of the Ghana Police Service tactical experience, the three of them were all arrested few hours whiles they were on theirs motorbikes.
This is the identity of the Three Arrested men
After the Police Investigation kicked to proceed, a manufactured firearm and BB cartridges were claimed from the suspected Robbers home.
These Robbers appeared before Court yesterday and was remanded again as further investigation is in progress.
Content created and supplied by: Blessed_Antwi (via Opera News )
Tags:
Opera News is a free to use platform and the views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author and do not represent, reflect or express the views of Opera News. Any/all written content and images displayed are provided by the blogger/author, appear herein as submitted by the blogger/author and are unedited by Opera News. Opera News does not consent to nor does it condone the posting of any content that violates the rights (including the copyrights) of any third party, nor content that may malign, inter alia, any religion, ethnic group, organization, gender, company, or individual. Opera News furthermore does not condone the use of our platform for the purposes encouraging/endorsing hate speech, violation of human rights and/or utterances of a defamatory nature. If the content contained herein violates any of your rights, including those of copyright, and/or violates any the above mentioned factors, you are requested to immediately notify us using via the following email address operanews-external(at)opera.com and/or report the article using the available reporting functionality built into our Platform
Add Comment