Have A Look At The Arrested Robbers Who Went On A Broad Daylight Robbery On Tamale Highway

Recently, the Police in Walewale reportedly busted and arrested a notorious suspected Armed Robbers who went on a broad daylight robbery operation on the Temale to Bolgatanga highway stretch.

This brave recalcitrant gang members yesterday mounted a roadblock on the highway between Wulugu and Karimenga as they threatened and robbed several passengers in their various vehicles with fear of warning shots.

This deviant Armed Robbers escaped by motorbikes by using a bush way after they heard a Police Siren by with the help of the Ghana Police Service tactical experience, the three of them were all arrested few hours whiles they were on theirs motorbikes.

This is the identity of the Three Arrested men

After the Police Investigation kicked to proceed, a manufactured firearm and BB cartridges were claimed from the suspected Robbers home.

These Robbers appeared before Court yesterday and was remanded again as further investigation is in progress.

