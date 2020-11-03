This is not the first time bullets have failed to enter my body- Alhaji finally speaks

Just recently, there was an attacked by an armed robbers at ALABAR which claimed the life of some traders. The armed robbers stormed the busiest business area called ALABAR during the day and took away an undisclosed amount of money from traders. One of the survivors who was able to survive after the attacked of the armed robbers popularly known as Alhaji has finally explained why the bullets couldn’t enter his body. In an interview with Oheneba Media, Alhaji disclosed that he is from Bawku and where he comes from is where all the powerful gods resides.
Since where he comes from is where all the powerful gods resides, he decided to protect himself from any harm in case somebody wants to harm him. He continued by saying that due to the protection he has from the deities it is impossible for bullets to enter his body. The failure of bullets that failed to enter my body when armed robbers attacked us at ALABAR is not the first time since some have happened to me before when I was on my way to IVORY COAST. On the road to IVORY COAST, we were attacked by some armed robbers and they shot me several times but the bullets couldn’t enter my body. I advised everybody to protect him or herself since it will protect you from harm any day. Kindly leave your comments, share and follow us for more updates. Thank you.
