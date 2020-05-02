Social distancing: Guidelines for strict enforcement to be announced soon – GHS

The government will in the coming days announce strict guidelines to enforce the ban on social gathering in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

Health authorities have slammed the blatant disregard for protocols on social distancing across the country.

President Akufo Addo announced the ban on social gathering after Ghana recorded a high number of COVID-19 cases, however, a large section of the public has refused to adhere to the directives.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Aboagye speaking on New File Saturday monitored by Kasapafmonline.com stated that the guidelines will spell out the do and don’ts for individuals and businesses on the government’s protocols on COVID-19.

“I think we have to strengthen our protocols, we are going to give clear guidelines that if you are a hairdresser whar and what should be done in a hairdressing salon. What and what should be done in a barbering salon, what should be done in the market. I think that there’s a lack of clear guidance on that and we are coming out very soon with that. We have just done that with the local airports, we know how to manage your bags, who wears a mask, social distancing in the place, clearly demarcated rules.”

Source: Kasapa FM

SHARE THIS STORY