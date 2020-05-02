Mfantsipim Old Boys Donate To Effia Nkwanta Hospital

As part of efforts to support the Ghana Health Service in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Ghana, the Western Regional Chapter of Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA-WR) has donated assorted items valued at 5,000 cedis to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi.

Presenting the items which include, surgical gloves, face masks, sanitisers, tissue paper, detergents and Veronica buckets to the hospital, the Vice President of the Chapter, William Brown-Orleans said, the decision to equip the region’s biggest health facility falls in line with the school’s philosophy of “Dwen Hwɛ Kan” which is a clarion call on Africans to be proactive by thinking and planning for the future.

He said Mfantsipim alumni in the region have also made cash contributions to the National COVID-19 Fund through their national association to complement the government’s efforts in battling the pandemic.

The Medical Director at the hospital, Dr. Joseph Kojo Tambil lauded MOBA WR for the gesture and called on other organisations to assist the health sector through similar donations.

He described the donation as a timely intervention, noting that the facility faced a shortfall in stock of some of the personal protective equipment (PPE) provided.