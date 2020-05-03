Lil Win In Hot Waters After Recording Himself Crying Over Demise Of Bishop Bernard Nyarko To Make Money On YouTube

The demise of Bishop Bernard Nyarko has been a big blow to the movie industry and entertainment industry in a whole.

In view of this, many have shared their deepest condolence and shown how sad they are in various ways.

Actor Lil Win who happens to be a colleague also expressed his emotions as he cried uncontrollably in a video recorded by him.

After recording the video, Lil Win posted it on his YouTube channel to make money from it as he had, had 1,000 likes and more than 12,000 views.

Some fans didn’t spare the actor for doing that as he was heavily bashed and trolled by them.

Below are screenshots of fans backlashing the actor;

