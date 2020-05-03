Coronavirus: Ada West Assembly Member beaten up

An assembly member of the Ada West District Assembly has been severely beaten up in public by a man believed to be affiliated to his political rival.

Mr Fredrick Nartey Dodzi, assembly member for Wokumagbeh electoral area, is now nursing his injuries.

He told GNA that he received a call from the COVID- 19 team that members would be coming to his electoral area to take samples of the Okada boys for testing.

“As I went to gather them for a pretest talk, a guy called Seth Sowu who is not part of the okada guys, came in to distract us. I pleaded with him to let me finish with what I was saying but he rather replied me with insults and threats.

I tried to calm him down but he rather came closer and start slapping and humiliating me and even told me that if I knew what they have planned about me, I wouldn’t have come here and that I should wait and see, “he lamented

He said the okada guys intervened and sent the guy away but later while he was still in shock, the perpetrator came back with a board of firewood to hit him but the riders prevented him from doing so.

“I went to the Police station for a medical report and proceeded to the hospital. When I was discharged, the police called to tell me that they have arrested the guy but before I got home, the guy was in the town,” he said.

Police Inspector Kwekuvi at the Dawa Police Station confirmed to GNA that the case had been duly reported and booked and that the suspect had been arraigned before the court on Monday, 4th May 2020.

Source: GNA

