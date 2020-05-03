Kennedy Agyapong Breaks Silence On His ‘Amorous’ Relationship With Yvonne Nelson

Kennedy Agyapong debunks rumours that he is dating Yvonne Nelson.

Maverick Politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has finally reacted to the dating rumours with beautiful screen goddess Yvonne Nelson.

There were wild rumours a few months ago that the Member of Parliament for Assin Central was ‘banging’ Yvonne Nelson.

Rumours also had it that Kennedy Agyapong booked a ticket for Yvonne Nelson to travel to any location around the world to have a date with him.

However, Kennedy Agyapong in a recent interview on Accra based Asempa Fm denied dating Yvonne Nelson who is a proud mother of one.

Kennedy Agyapong also denied ever booking a ticket for Yvonne Nelson to travel to any location just to have a date with him.

The maverick politician further indicated that he will never date ladies glorified as celebrities or stars because they are too loud.

“I am loud and so I don’t like any lady who is loud” Kennedy Agyapong disclosed.

