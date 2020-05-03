Billboard Of Akufo-Addo ‘Preaching’ Wear Face Mask But Without Face Mask To Go Down

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says a billboard communicating the importance of wearing a face mask which also features President Akufo-Addo without wearing a face mask will be pulled down.

The Minister, however, asked persons wanting to help in educating Ghanaians on the coronavirus to engage the government to avoid mishaps.

“We appreciate all who seek to help the government communicate at this time. But please do well to engage with the government on imaging and messaging. This billboard of the President without a mask is not from the government. Note that at his last public appearance the President wore his masks till his speech. We have asked city authorities to pull this down.” he said in a tweet.

“We encourage the well-intentioned advertisers to engage with us directly to avoid such mishaps in the future,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added.

—citinewsroom