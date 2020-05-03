Woman Uses the Holy Bible as Face Mask -[WATCH VIDEO]

In a video that is fast going viral, a Nigerian woman in Lagos can be seen using a mini Bible as a face mask against the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, the woman shocked many when she walked into a store with a mini Bible opened and pierced on the side to make a face mask which she wore to protect herself from contracting the coronavirus.

With many people creating their own customized face masks with different fabrics, this is surprisingly the most creative faith-based version she could come up with.

Watch the video below…

She made mask with mini bible…. she have faith 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nYec8Iedh7 — ║▌│█│║▌║││█ (@Baba_KaYoliswa) May 2, 2020

