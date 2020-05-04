Gossip News World News

LIVE UPDATES: Confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 3.5m worldwide

28 mins ago
1 Min Read
Countries from Asia to Europe move to ease lockdowns as deaths slow, and US steps up rhetoric on China.

  •  US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there is “enormous evidence” that the virus originated in a lab in China, in a comment likely to add to tensions with Beijing over the outbreak.

  • Australia, Malaysia, and India are among countries in Asia that will begin to ease parts of their lockdown on Monday.

  • Afghanistan’s health ministry raised the alarm over the spread of the new coronavirus after a small study with random tests in Kabul suggested that about a third of the capital’s residents could be infected.

  • The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus exceeds 3.5 million. More than 247,000 people have died while about 1.1 million have recovered.

