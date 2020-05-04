Koku Anyidoho vows to expose some top NDC gurus

Former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDCs), Koku Anyidoho, is bent on exposing top some NDC officials for a wicked plot against him.

According to him, some top persons in the NDC hierarchy are plotting to create fake Facebook accounts to destroy him.

Koku Anyidoho disclosed that he will be doing a press conference very soon to expose the evil deeds of NDC.

“I will be doing a press conference soon to reveal some secrets and evil plot against me,” Koku Anyidoho told Kingdomfmonline.com

“I will be exposing some of the NDC members who have plotted evil things about me and to also disgrace my personality,” he added

He alleged that the people who are conspiring evil against him are the same people who are currently around NDC flagbearer John Mahama.

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

