Coronavirus: Accra leads with over 2000 cases

Ghana has now recorded 2,719 coronavirus cases, the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

The Greater Accra region has recorded 480 new Covid-19 cases bringing the region’s tally to 2,332.

The new cases, including 70 from other regions has pushed Ghana’s overall tally to 2,719.

However, 65 patients have recovered bringing to a total of 294. Meanwhile, the death toll remains at 18.

Below is the regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 2,332

Ashanti Region – 124

Eastern Region – 94

Central Region – 38

Volta Region – 30

Oti Region – 23

Western Region – 21

Upper West Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Northern Region – 13

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

-Adomonline.com

