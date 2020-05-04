You’ll face God’s wrath of you lie about Bernard Nyarko’s death – Family curses

Family of the late Bernard Nyarko has finally broken their silence on the death of the actor and invoked curses on anyone who would peddle falsehood about the demise of the former Kumawood Star.

News of the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko left Ghanaians in a state of shock and while some section of Ghanaians believed the development, others thought it was a hoax.

The family through its spokesperson who is also the elderly brother of the actor, Isaac Darko confirmed the death of their brother to SVTV Africa but had a word of caution for the public especially former colleagues in the industry giving varying accounts of his death.

He said the family is currently in a state of shock and that their mother has been the hardest hit by the sudden death of her son.

Detailing the trajectory of events that led to his demise, Isaac Darko said Bishop took ill some months ago so the family decided to seek medical attention and also seek the face of the Lord.

He revealed that his condition was deteriorating and they were forced to bring him to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital where he met his sudden death on May 2, 2020.

According to him, people have started allegations and attributing the death of his brother to unheard off things but was quick to warn such people to desist from such acts because his brother was a Man of God and so the wrath if God will visit any such person who peddles falsehood about his death.

Isaac Darko expressed his gratitude to the people of Ghana and asked that there be calm as the family put things together for the final funeral rites for their son.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

