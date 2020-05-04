The world may have to live with Coronavirus for years to come: Top scientist warns vaccine may never be created and lockdowns could become the norm

Dr David Nabarro of Imperial College London, a top scientist and a special envoy to the World Health Organization, has said no ‘absolute assumption’ can be made ‘that a vaccine will appear at all’ as regards the Coronavirus disease and that restrictions to movement may soon be the norm.

Even though some nations have predicted that a vaccine could soon be produced to cure the virus that has killed almost 300,000 people worldwide, over 60,000 in the US alone, the health professor argues that ‘high hopes’ are ‘dashed’ because scientists are ‘dealing with biological systems, we’re not dealing with mechanical systems’ when it comes to the creation of a vaccine and that restriction to movement ‘may apply to parts of a country, or it may even apply to a whole country’ in the face of another outbreak.

Dr Nabarro, speaking to CNN said:’ “There are some viruses that we still do not have vaccines against.

‘We can’t make an absolute assumption that a vaccine will appear at all, or if it does appear, whether it will pass all the tests of efficacy and safety.

‘You have high hopes, and then your hopes are dashed.

‘We’re dealing with biological systems, we’re not dealing with mechanical systems. It really depends so much on how the body reacts.’

‘From time to time there will be outbreaks,’ he said. ‘Movement will be restricted and that may apply to parts of a country, or it may even apply to a whole country.’

