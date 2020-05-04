JUST IN: Ghana records 550 more cases of coronavirus in 2 days, tally now 2,719 -[Regional Breakdown]

Ghana has now recorded 2,719 cases of Coronavirus and 6 additional recoveries making a total of 294, according to Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The death toll, however, remains the same; 18.

This is the largest the country has recorded so far in one batch.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service is still embarking on massive testing and contact tracing to ensure affected persons are identified and as part of measures to curb further spread of the virus.

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 2,332

Ashanti Region – 124

Eastern Region – 94

Central Region – 38

Volta Region – 30

Oti Region – 23

Western Region – 21

Upper West Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Northern Region – 13

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2

