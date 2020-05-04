One district, One factory is a scam – Chief Biney

The Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney has asserted that the NPP ‘s One District, One Factory (1D1F) flagship program is a deception to the country.

In an exclusive interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show aired on Happy 98.9 FM, he divulged that the incumbent government is only presenting existing factories as projects under the 1D1F.

“One district one factory is a scam. They only visit existing factories and claim they have built factories”, he said.

He believed that the number of factories built as propounded by the Government was false.

In his submission, he admitted that his district, Ekumfi had benefited from the One District, One Factory project. However, he declared that just one project could not account for the factories in every district in the country.

However, a story published by Graphic Online on May 7th 2019 stated otherwise. The report stated that “One hundred and eighty-one factories have been enrolled under the government’s One District One Factory (1D1F) programme since its launch in 2017”.

“Fifty-seven of them are currently operating, while 22 are still under construction”, the report read.

