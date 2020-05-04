Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is a talented liar – Yayra Koku fumes over COVID-19 billboard saga

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Yayra Koku has descended on the Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for saying that he knows nothing about the mounting of billboards by the Advertising Association of Ghana to sensitize Ghanaians about wearing of nose masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Cyber Security COnsultant, who is also a die-hard supporter of former President John Dramani Mahama posted a video on Twitter where the Advertising Association of Ghana announced the mounting of the billboard to the Minister of Information during one of the Ministers’ Press Briefing on COVID-19.

In the video the Advertising Association of Ghana told the Information Minister that they were constructing 50 billboards across the country at a tune of GHS900,000 to sensitize Ghanaians to wear face masks in order to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Yayra Koku who seemed to have lost his cool had harsh words for the Information Minister, calling him a “talented liar”.

His post read, “@konkrumah is a talented liar. He said the government was not aware of the billboards mounted by the Advertising Association of Ghana. Now watch this.” while adding the video where the Information Minister was bring told about the mounting of the billboards.

Watch the video below:

@konkrumah is a talented liar. He said the government was not aware of the billboards mounted by the Advertising Association of Ghana. Now watch this. pic.twitter.com/O1Wclz9ohy — Yayra Koku (@YayraKoku) May 4, 2020

Source: mynewsghana.net