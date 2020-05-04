16 Lagos doctors infected with coronavirus – Medical Guild

Medical doctors under the employ of Lagos State Government yesterday expressed worry over-relaxation of the lockdown in the State, disclosing that 16 members of the Medical Guild have been infected with COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo who explained that the doctors were in a stable condition also disclosed that to prevent more doctors from testing positive to the disease, they have adopted the slogan of no personal protective equipment, no work.

Meanwhile, The Nigerian Medical Association, the umbrella body of doctors in the country, says the slow testing process and a lack of adequate protective gear and testing kits are putting medical staff at risk.

President of the association Dr Francis Faduyile told the BBC that it was also important for all patients arriving in hospitals to be tested to determine their coronavirus status before any treatment.

Source: vanguardngr.com

