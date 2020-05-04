BREAKING NEWS: COVID-19: Korle Bu records 100 % recoveries

The Korle Bu Covid-19 Treatment Centre has successfully treated and discharged all seven patients who were on admission there.

The patients were discharged after a series of confirmatory tests returned negative. The patients were from Korle Bu and Bolgatanga Regional Hospital.

The professional categories of the discharged patients are a nurse, an orderly, a doctor, and a security officer.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Daniel Asare, he said the patients were impressed with the level of care and the contributions of the multidisciplinary team that the Hospital has assembled and tasked with the treatment of the patients.

“The team reiterated its commitment to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The discharged patients were urged to ambassadors in the campaign to dispel stigma around Covid-19,” he added.

Below is a statement:

