Assin Central NDC PC Supports Ramadan

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, Hon Nurein Shaibu Migyimah, has donated some food items to the Muslim communities in his constituency.

The items which include bags of sugar, boxes of tea leaves, cartons of milk, pieces of but as among others are meant to support them in their month-long Ramadan fasting, and prayers.

Presenting the items on behalf of Hon. Migyimah, the former constituency secretary for the NDC in Assin Central and spokesperson for the candidate, Mr. Eric Aubin Hawkins emphasized that, though the fasting period could still be successful even without the donations, he is of a firm belief that it would still be helpful especially to those who could not genuinely afford them for their fasting, so the need for the donation.

He also seized the opportunity to admonish them to exhibit the true nature of Islam in order to live harmoniously with each other and continue with their comprehensive prayers towards the country in this trying times to win the fight against COVID-19.

The Assin Fosu Imam, Imam Masahoud Alhassan Zachariah, who received the items on behalf of the Muslims, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture. He also advised all Muslims in the country to pray for Allah (God) to heal the world of COVID-19.

He further urged the faithful to cling to all the protective measures in the light of the global threat COVID-19 to halt its spread.