Mahama is as wicked as Nebuchadnezzar – Abronya DC

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC, has lashed out at Ex-President John Dramani Mahama and described him as a modern-day Nebuchadnezzar due to his unreasonable arbitrary use of power and control during and after his administration.

Abronye DC in his view believes that the NDC flagbearer is a replica of the wicked biblical character, King Nebuchadnezzar, a man who was heartless, evil, and treated his people badly.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kwaku Dawuro on Kingdom Fm’s Pae Mu Ka, the free speaking Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP, admonished voters not to vote the opposition NDC back to power because it remains a party with the corrupt and incompetent members.

He added that, John Mahama has no policies for the future except negativity, therefore his integrity and competence cannot be trusted.

Speaking on the same platform, he stressed that, John Mahama was childish for saying that President Akufo-Addo is suppressing the freedom of the media.

“Mahama’s behavior is very childish, he behaves like a ‘goro boy’, so Ghanaians should not tolerate him with his lies again, he said.

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

