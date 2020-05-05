Mandatory mask wearing starts tomorrow in Accra to curb spread of coronavirus

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the region to provide nose masks to the vulnerable in the various communities.

The decision forms part of government’s effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Public Relations officer of the Greater Accra RCC, Yaa Boahemaa Okyere, who disclosed this to Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday said, the Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey along with other members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), would in collaboration with the Police, strictly enforce the mandatory wearing of nose masks within the week.

“The Regional Minister and other members of REGSEC would join the police on Wednesday and Thursday to enforce the mandatory wearing of the masks. The RCC is poised to do all it can to promote safety among residents in Accra and stop the spread of COVID-19,” she stated.

The RCC, she said, would in the coming days, outline measures that would compel people to compulsorily wear the nose masks.

Already, MMDAs within the Region, she explained, have been tasked to strictly ensure that the directive on social distancing was complied with adding that subsequent to that, some markets including the Ashiaman Under-bridge market have been closed down due to non-compliance.

Among other things, the RCC would intensify awareness campaigns on the need for people to adhere to the directives on social distancing and nose masks wearing in support of efforts to stop the spread of the disease, Mrs Okyere noted.

The Ministry of Health, on April 26, directed the mandatory wearing of the nose and face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The directive, according to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, was pursuant to sections 169 and 170 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851).

He noted that the nose and face masks were to be used at all public places especially where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing.

To avoid contamination, infection, or transmission of the virus through the use of the masks, he entreated the public to clean their hands with soap and water or with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before wearing the mask.

Earlier, the Greater Accra REGSEC moved to enforce the wearing of face masks in the region as part of measures to check the spread of the coronavirus.

It went further to deploy a joint police and military team at various vantage and checkpoints within the region to ensure that all persons moving about in the region put on a mask or face applicable sanctions.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

