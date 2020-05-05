Ursula Owusu shuts down MTN office at Dansoman for flouting social distancing rule

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has shut down the MTN office at Dansoman Zodiac for failing to adhere to precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), especially the social distancing rule.

The Minister who happened to pass in front of the office observed the operators did not put measures in place to ensure social distancing.

Infuriated by their disrespect to the social distancing rule, she stopped them from operating with immediate effect.

In a Facebook post by the Minister, she stated that the office will not be allowed to operate until they have better arrangements in place.

“This is the scene at the MTN office at Dansoman Zodiac right now. Absolutely no respect for social distancing. They have been shut down and will not be allowed to operate until they have better arrangements in place. Reputable corporate organizations like this should not be flouting the law and creating conditions for the virus to spread,” she wrote.

In a second post, the Minister cautioned other communications sector to take note of her action and comply or face similar actions.

“Social distancing wahala for MTN… I just happened to be passing by en route to my office in the constituency and came upon the crowd outside their zodiac office. Shut them down. Other communications sector companies better take note and comply or else!! As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!!,” she wrote.

Source: Atinka Online

