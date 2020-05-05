Use part of your ‘profits’ to buy face masks – Health Minister to street beggars

The Health Minister, Hon. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has asked Beggars to use some of the monies they get from begging on the streets to buy face masks to protect themselves from the deadly Coronavirus.

He made this known when he spoke at the Press Briefing at the Information Ministry on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

The Minister who was coaching the populace on the various protective protocols to observe noted that the excuse of people not having money should not come up in the discussion around COVID-19 because people beg for money to buy alcohol so they should not be shy to do same for face masks.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu claimed he saw some beggars on parts of the street and therefore asked that they use part of monies they get to buy face masks so that they can keep themselves safe.

He noted that the FDA has approved 41 companies producing the face masks which can be bought for less than GHC 5 so everyone should make the President proud by purchasing them to keep them safe.

He also used the opportunity to encourage Corporate Ghana to also help procure face masks for the populace.

The Minister who said Ghanaians need to psyche themselves of not getting back to the normal way of life because COVID-19 will be with the country for a very long time.

Although the government is propagating the use of face masks, he noted that it is not substituted for other safety protocols including proper hand washing and ensuring there’s social distancing in public spaces and even in offices.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY