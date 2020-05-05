Covid-19: WHO Releases List Of African Countries With Highest Cases, Deaths

The World Health Organization, Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, has released the list of Africa countries with highest Coronavirus cases.

The Regional office disclosed that the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa as risen to over 46,500 in the past 24 hours.

The update was made available on the UN health agency official Twitter page, @WHOAFRO on Tuesday morning.

According to the report released, the virus has killed over 1,800 people on the continent.

“Over 46,500 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 1,800 associated deaths,” it said.

The WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa is the highest in Africa with 7,220 cases and 138 deaths, followed by Egypt with 6,465 cases and 429 deaths, Morocco has 5,000 cases and 177 deaths, Algeria has 4,648 cases and 465 deaths, while Ghana has 2,719 cases and 18 deaths.

Nigeria has recorded many cases than Ghana, but the statistics were not made available, as of the time this report was filed.

