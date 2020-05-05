Oboy Siki Exposes Actors Who Claimed They Wanted To Help Bishop Bernard Nyarko When He Was In His Sickbed-[Video]

Broadcast Journalist Kofi Adomah has interviewed Kumawood actor Oboy Siki as he makes mare revelations over the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Veteran Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has made more revelations about issues arising after the sudden demise of the late Ghanaian actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko which occurred at the Ridge Hospital.

In an exclusive interview with broadcast journalist Kofi Adomah on Kofi TV, Oboy Siki exposed colleague actors who went on air to say that they were prevented to see the deceased when they wanted to.

The actor said that although they wanted to help the man when he was sick, there was no money for that purpose.

Oboy Siki described his colleagues as hypocrites who don’t really think about their collective good for which reason he later came to fully accept the decision of Bernard Nyarko to deny them any audience.

”The actors just talk but they don’t have anything. They did not have any money to send Bishop anywhere. Even if we were to contribute GHC 100 each, how much will that have been? and even how many people have that GHC100? Since the industry was hit, some of these actors and actresses do not even have money to buy food to feed themselves.” he told Kofi Adomah.

The industry is not well paying and just a few people in it have been able to do things for themselves including properties. People in this fraternity are hypocrites so I wouldn’t have supported what we said on live radio if I knew this. At best, what the industry could have done was to give Bishop GHC 5000 and what can that amount of money do considering his sickness,” he added.

It was reported that Bishop Bernard Nyarko was battling colon cancer until he finally passed away on Saturday, 2 May 2020 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

