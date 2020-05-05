First Son Of Bishop Bernard Nyarko Speaks On His Father’s Last Words Before He Died

The firstborn son of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko, Gideon Nyarko has spoken on his father’s last wishes for him as a young man and the first gentleman of the house while he laid on his sickbed.

Speaking with Vision One FM, Gideon Nyarko spoke of the heartache and pains he felt when his father died right before his eyes. He described his father as a warrior and a man of valor with endless strength.

According to him, his father encouraged him to take the reins whiles he journeys back home to his maker since his sickness kept heightening by the minute.

He noted that he believed in his father’s favorite quote in his last days; ” A warrior is not someone who always wins or someone who always fight “ because he has overcome many obstacles in his life, looking at how he struggled to achieve greatness but this last battle is one that he could not win.

He went on to tell how his father’s last days broke the heart of the family especially him when he kept entrusting him with his some documents and properties which signified that the hour has come.

