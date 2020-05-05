SHOCKING!: “Opambour uses water from dead bodies for his ‘abura mu nsuo’ ” – Demon Breaker reveals -[VIDEO]

On a course to expose all the fake men of God in Ghana, Demon Breaker has exposed senior-most Kumasi-based prophet, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, in the latest episode of THE SEAT show on NET 2 Tv.

Aired today on Net 2 Tv, former occult pastor, Michael Adu, known by the alias Demon Breaker has revealed the Popular Man of God, Opambour uses water from dead bodies for his anointing oils and his renowned miracle water dubbed ‘abura mu nsuo’ (Well Water).

Opambour uses water from dead bodies

According to Demon Breaker, Opambour, who happens to be the Founder and Leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Center, works with some mortuary men at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Demon Breaker revealed Opambour has been taken supplies from these mortuary men and has evidence to prove his allegations. He dared the powerful man of God to come and challenge him.

He told over 25,000 people who were watching on YouTube to live that the so-called man of God uses the water from these dead bodies to perform all sorts of miracles, something he terms an evil deed.

Could this be the end of Opambour?

WATCH:

Source:gossips24

SHARE THIS STORY