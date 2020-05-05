COVID-19: Over 200 Patients Awaiting Second Negative Test To Be Discharged – GHS

Over 200 patients recovering from COVID-19 are awaiting a second negative test in order to be discharged.

This was made known by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, at a press briefing today, May 05, 2020.

The current case count in the country stands at 2,719, with 294 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Addressing the media, the Ghana Health Service Boss indicated that over 129,000 persons have been tested so far.

“Currently we have about 294 of the patients who have recovered after testing negative on two consecutive times and we currently have more than 200 patients awaiting their second negative test so that they can also be declared recovered and discharged,” he said.

“One of the key areas of intervention is isolation; where people who are positive and are asymptomatic or do not have any underlying conditions are either managed at home or sent to an isolation centre. Currently, for our isolation situation, we have 453 patients across the country at various isolation centres. 339 are in Accra, we have 85 in Eastern Region and about nine in Ashanti.”

[embedded content]

—citinewsroom