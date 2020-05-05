Covid-19: Gold Field’s Tarkwa Mine worker and wife test positive

Gold Fields Ghana (GFG) has confirmed a positive Covid-19 case at its Tarkwa mine.

The company received the test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on 3 May 2020.

“The patient has been isolated and receiving treatment. The worker’s wife also tested positive and has been isolated as well. The couple is in a stable condition,” a statement issued by the Management of the Gold Fields Ghana said.

Following confirmation of the case, Gold Fields and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal rapid response team have begun aggressive contact tracing among the workforce and within the mine host communities, the statement added.

Samples of staff, who have been identified through the ongoing contact tracing exercise have been taken and undergoing self-isolation for 14 days.

“We have also tracked the employee’s movement over the past few weeks, and together with the municipal team are tracing other people with whom he may have come into contact within the Tarkwa community, the statement added.