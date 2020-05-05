REVEALED: Police find gunshot wound on VRA senior staff who died in gory accident

A police report detailing the circumstances that led to the death of a senior staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) at Akuse in the Eastern region, who was involved in a road accident, showed that the deceased sustained a wound suspected to be from a gunshot.

Eric Dogbe, 47, an engineer with the VRA was on Saturday, May 2 pronounced dead on arrival at the Akuse Government hospital after he was involved in a car accident with one other who was admitted.

According to the police corona report on the death of Mr. Dogbe, the deceased was driving an unregistered Toyota Corolla vehicle with one occupant on board from Juapong to Akuse.

“On reaching a section of the road a few metres away from the VRA Security checkpoint he lost control of the steering wheel and as a result the vehicle veered off its lane into the opposite lane and entered a canal nearby”, parts of the reports read.

“On careful examination of the body, police found a wound suspected to be a gunshot at the right back of his shoulder”, it added.

Meanwhile, 3ews.com gathers that family of the deceased suspect a foul play by some staff of the VRA following the revelation of gunshot wounds by the police report.

Source: 3 News

SHARE THIS STORY