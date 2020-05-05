See new tactics Prostitutes devised to keep business going

In Ondo State where government has since begun a crackdown on brothels and ‘joints’ housing commercial s3x workers, SaharaReporters discovered that the ladies in this business have since devised new ways of servicing their clients and keep the cash rolling in no matter how little.

Last week, at least 18 commercial s3x workers were arrested in Ondo by the state government as part of moves to enforce the stay-at-home and social distancing rule meant to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Doyin Odebowale, leader of the task force team, disclosed that the arrested s3x workers had been placed on isolation pending when results of their samples will emerge.

But unmoved by the possibility of being arrested by the task force team and police for still marketing cheap and sometimes unprotected s3x, some of the ladies said that they now took the service to the home of willing clients for an agreed fee rather than wait for such customers to come to the brothels, which has become difficult in recent days due to the crackdown by government officials.

More than a few of the commercial s3x workers have signed up to some social networking platforms like InMessage to track down willing clients close to their areas of residence.

