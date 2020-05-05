Konkomba Musicians Association loses Zonal Leader – [PHOTO]

United Konkomba Musicians and Associates (UKMA) has lost one of their members.

The said leader is an Organizer for the Wulensi Zone of the Association.

The sudden demise of the member was confirmed by The General Secretary of the Association, Mr.Abraham Nlenkiba.

The reports reaching the UKMA leadership indicate that the member might have lost his life through poisoning even though the Medical or autopsy report is not issued yet.

Speaking with the master of the late Musician Mr. Joel, the late Musician spoke to him about his condition but said he would call for details but has not done that yet.

The late Musician may be in his early 30s , he is known in Showbiz as Boys Boys, his real name is Francis Namuk Mbulbi,

He first recorded his songs in 2016 and has 3 albums with his hit songs being “Magnanldo”,”Yakpa ya ma Ngbaan ka Tibor bi”

Boys Boys according to his master Joel, said he called to complain to him of stomach pains and said it was losing after launching his 2019 Album during the Christmas festivities but did not provide details.

The late Francis is survived with a widow and two children.

The burial is yet to take place

May his soul rest in peace!

UKMA fares you well!