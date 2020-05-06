Body of Nigerian woman who died of COVID-19 in Brooklyn, New York, is removed from her home amid tears(video)

A heartbreaking video showing the moment the body of a Nigerian woman, a Nurse, who died after battling with the novel COVID19 disease, was being evacuated from her home in Brooklyn, New York, has been shared online.

Health workers in the county were invited to remove her remains as her family were not allowed to touch it because it was contagious.

Nigerians who reside in the area and knew her were in the background singing songs in Yoruba that are rendered during funerals.

Quite a number of Nigerians in the Diaspora have died of the viral disease.

