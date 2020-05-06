coronavirus: Five Health workers test positive in Eastern Region

Five (5) Health Workers have tested positive for Coronavirus in the Eastern Region.

The number is out of over a hundred (100) health workers exposed to positive contacts hence quarantined and being tested.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Region has confirmed one new case of Coronavirus on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, increasing the regional tally to 95.

Many health facilities in the Eastern Region are still struggling to get the full complement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers in spite of individual, institutional and Group donations and some few distributions by the Ghana Health Service.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the tax waivers for health workers in March and further said frontline health workers would get 50 per cent of their basic salary as an additional allowance, tax-free.

The tax waiver on personal emoluments will cost the nation GH¢237.5 million whilst that on additional allowances will amount to GH¢51 million.

Parliament subsequently approved the waiver amounting to total GH¢288.644 million, to help cushion health workers in both public and private health facilities, who are on the frontline fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from these, the government has secured insurance packages for frontline health workers.

