NDC boycotts Peace FM’s ‘Kokrooko’ because of Allotey Jacobs

The host of Peace FM ‘Kokrokoo’ show, Kwame Sefa Kaye popularly known as Chairman General has revealed that, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has boycotted his show.

In responding to a comment posed by a listener on his Wednesday, May 6 program, Chairman General indicated that the NDC has refused to appear on his platform because he insists that the former NDC Central regional chairman, Allotey Jacobs remains part of his Wednesday panel.

“For us, the reason we know for their boycott is that I insist Allotey Jacobs be part of my Wednesday panel.” Sefa Kaye stated.

He continued that the party has however not served the media house with any official notice of their boycott.

It is reported that the NDC has requested the media house to not allow Allotey Jacobs to represent them as their party communicator. They have demanded his exclusion from the show’s Wednesday panel.

However, Allotey Jacobs in a submission remarked that the NDC should be mindful that there are elders in the party.

He indicated that although some of his own party folks have accused him of taking money from the ruling government and with others describing him as a pro-NDP member in the NDC, he will sound a caution to them that their constant bastardization of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is only spurring him up for 2024 as they are amplifying his intellectual prowess to Ghanaians.

Source: My News GH

