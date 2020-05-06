Savannah region wages war on alarming illegal logging, charcoal production

The Savannah Regional Coordinating Council has given a strong indication of its willingness to clamp down on illegal logging of trees and Charcoal burning which is assuming an alarming proportion in the Region

Indiscriminate logging of trees especially rosewood and burning of charcoal have reached is gravely affecting the vegetation cover in the Savannah Region and has become a major cause for worry for authorities

This has had an adverse effect on the environment and also impacted negatively on the health of the people of the region.

In addressing this issue, the Regional Coordinating Council has devised several strategies to address the challenge which may be challenging considering the fact that the country is currently battling issues with Climate change.

Among other things, the Coordinating Council has set up a committee to implement recommendations after a committee charged with investigating the challenge and issued a blueprint on how to address the challenge.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

