Why Multimedia Sacked Naa Ashorkor

Radio personality, Naa Ashorkor has disclosed that she has been sacked by her employers, The Multimedia Group Limited (MGL)

She made this known in a post she shared on her Instagram page.

The former GHOne and Starr FM presenter did not give reasons for her sackbut mentioned that the sack will bring good news.

She said ” I have got Good news and bad news everyone! With immediate effect as of yesterday, my now former employers, Multimedia Group, terminated my appointment. That’s the bad news. Now for the good news, such situations only give my God the opportunity to show up. It’s not an easy time to be out of a regular and steady income. We are not in normal times, but hey, I would like to use this opportunity to encourage everyone who has lost their job or income during these difficult times to not lose hope.

Hope is an amazing thing that gives us the ability to stand and trust God in such difficult circumstances. Don’t lose hope. Jeremiah 29:11, For I know the plans. I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Stay tuned for some more news soon”.

Naa Ashorkor before her sack was host of Strong and Sassy and Showbiz A-Z on Accra-based JoyFM.

She moved to the Multimedia Group after she left Bola Ray’s EIB Network where she was the midmorning show host on Starr FM.

