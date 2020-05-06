Reason Why Ursula Owusu Shut Down MTN Dansoman Zodiac Office Revealed – Full Details

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has shut down the MTN office at Dansoman Zodiac for failing to adhere to precautionary measures to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), especially the social distancing rule.

Ursula Owusu who passed in front office observed that the operators did not put measures in place to ensure social distancing.

Remember Ghana is enforcing the social distancing measure to curb the spread of the virus. Among the measures, Trotros have tasked To Carry Two Passengers Per Row by the GPRTU(Opens in a new browser tab).

“This is the scene at the MTN office at Dansoman Zodiac right now. Absolutely no respect for social distancing. They have been shut down and will not be allowed to operate until they have better arrangements in place. A reputable corporate organization like this should not be flouting the law and creating conditions for the virus to spread,” She wrote in a Facebook post.

She also sent words of caution to others.

“Social distancing wahala for MTN… I just happened to be passing by enroute to my office in the constituency and came upon the crowd outside their zodiac office. Shut them down. Other communications sector companies better take note and comply or else!! As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!!,”

Video Below:

Source: ghbase

SHARE THIS STORY