Big NAMES fall at Multimedia as over 100 staff are reportedly sacked

Reliable information reaching MyNewsGh.com indicates that the Multimedia Group has laid off 100 of its workers including prominent persons through telephone calls in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the deep throat source, the establishment is going through financial stress and as such has laid off these number of workers including the known faces to ease their problems and to get the business running

Reliable information indicates that for some time now, salaries have been delayed while sometimes they are paid in the middle of the month.

Meanwhile, reliable sources say the Management of the Organization has refused to send emails to people who have been sacked due to fear of the content been leaked online.

MyNewsgh.com this morning reported that Actress and Broadcast Journalist Naa Ashorkor had been laid off by her employers, The Multimedia Group.

The Strong and Sassy and Showbiz A-Z host made this known in a post she shared on Instagram but was hopeful that she will come through in these trying times.

Multimedia are owners of JoyFM, Adom FM, myjoyonline.com, Nhyira FM and other media entities across the country.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY