COVID-19: VRA Donates To 5 Districts And Akwumu Traditional Council

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has presented items worth GHc210,000.00 to 5 Districts and Municipal Assemblies within its operational areas.

The beneficiary Assemblies including Upper Manya, Yilo, Asuogyaman, North Tongu, and the Akwamu Traditional Council each received quantities of Veronica buckets, Surgical masks, Hand gloves, disposable gowns, gallons of liquid soap, Tissue, Hand sanitizers, non-contact thermometers and a cheque of GHS5,000.00 to support their public education activities on COVID-19.

In a short statement before the presentation, Ing. Ebenezer Koramoa, Director, Technical Services, of the VRA, stated that “Over the years, VRA has lived by its mantra of ‘Adding Value to Lives’ by diligently executing its public sector mandate, as well as meaningfully contributing to improving the lives of the people living in communities impacted by its operations.”

He added that the support is part of the low-key activities to commemorate the Authority’s 59th anniversary which fell on Sunday, April 26. He further reiterated VRA’s determination to continually pursue its foundational unique cultures of purpose-driven values and progressive management principles to shape a future that is linked to its strategy of growth, sustenance, and agility.

Mr. David Prah, Senior Liaison Officer, representing the VRA Chief Executive, assured the DCEs and MCEs that the Authority’s commitment to ensuring the Safety and Health of the people in the communities affected by its operations will go beyond COVID-19, which he said cannot be won in isolation.

Dr. (Mrs.) Rebecca Acquah Arhin, Medical Director of the VRA Health Services, who presented the items on behalf of the Authority, advised all to ensure strict compliance with the laid down preventive protocols.

It would be recalled that a couple of weeks ago, VRA also presented a cheque of GHc200,000 to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund in Accra, as its contribution towards the President’s initiative in the fight against the pandemic.