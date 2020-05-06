Nose Masks Wearing Compulsory In Western North Region

This was contained in a release issued by the Western North Regional Coordinating Council after an emergency meeting to consider measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the Region.

The release signed by Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Regional Minister and copied the GNA, placed a temporary close down on all pubs and drinking spots within the region as well as the suspension of all special markets days until further notice.

The statement further entreated the Police and Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to liaise with commercial drivers to ensure all passengers wear face masks before boarding vehicles.

The statement also directed taxi cab drivers not to take more than three passengers, two at the back and one front.

The release reminded residents and all those visiting the Region to continue to adhere to the World Health Organization approved COVID -19 protocols, Which include social distancing, regularly washing of hands with soap under running water, frequent use of hand Sanitizers as well as avoid overcrowded places to manage and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The statement also entreated Municipal and District assemblies to embark on public education and sensitization on the wearing of face masks, social and physical distancing within their respective jurisdictions.

