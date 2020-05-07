NPP acting like they escaped from God when he was sharing common sense – Dzifa Gunu on Allotey Jacob’s suspension

Member of the National Democratic Congress Dzifa Gunu has expressed shock at the New Patriotic Party for criticizing the NDC for suspending its former Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs.

The NDC has suspended its former Central Regional Chairman for disrespecting party rules and regulations.

In a letter dated 6th May 2020 and signed by the party’s National President, Mr Allotey Jacobs is said to have breached articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the NDC constitution.

Some members of the New Patriotic have chided the NDC for suspending the leading member of their Political Party over frivolous issues.

But reacting to their criticisms, Dzifa Gunu who is a known face in the NDC, said the NPP does not have the moral right to criticize the NDC because it’s more intolerant.

He recalled the NPP’s past events of benching people who criticized Nana Akufo-Addo saying “The NPP that KILLED a Regional Chairman with ACID, Suspended their National Chairman, Suspended their General Secretary, Suspended their Vice-Chairman, Suspended 2 funding members (Dr. Wreko Brobby and Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe) Are now telling us that it is bad for us to suspend our former Regional Chairman? These guys must have escaped from God when he was sharing common sense.”

He asked the NPP to concern itself with issues bothering their party including their inability to confirm their flagbearer and election of Parliamentary candidates for the political party.

“Dear NPP, You are unable to elect a Flagbearer and parliamentary candidates and you are thinking about Allotey Jacobs and Sefa Kai? Your curse is beyond this world.”

