[VIDEO]: ‘Bishop Obinim Is A Murderer Who Kills His Members To Take Their Gold’- Kennedy Agyapong Returns With More Fire

Maverick lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong is not done with Bishop Daniel Obinim who heads God’s Way International Church. The two have engaged in unarguably the fiercest beef we have witnessed in recent times and it seems there’s no end in sight to their beef.

Opening a fresh allegation against the controversial Ghanaian pastor on NET2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong said anytime a member of Obinim’s church present gold to him and request for special prayers, he gives the person a liquid substance suspected to be poison to drink under the guise of fortifying him from any evil spirit which rather kills them in few days time.

”The lady (Akyaa) who gave her gold to Obinim died the same way the gentleman in your studio mother died. So after he died, Amoateng can not go to him claiming to have given him gold. Ghanaians should take things seriously. That guy is evil. He is wicked. The number of people he has killed in Ghana.

I have told you that, any dead member of his church, whether his acquaintance or anyone who died after giving their gold to him, all those bodies should be exhumed and the cause of death should be established. Most of them are from poisoning. Obinim poisons them,” he on NET2 TV.

My investigation tells me that immediately Obinim receives your gold, he gives you something to drink and takes your gold after you die,” he added.

Source: ghbase