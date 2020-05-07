‘God Should Disgrace Me If I Killed JB Danquah’- Kennedy Agyapong Finally Breaks Silence

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agypaong has finally responded to those making wild claims that he has something to do with the murder of the late Ghanaian MP (Member of Parliament) J.B Danquah Adu.

In a phone interview on his NET2 TV, Kennedy Agyapong said his hands are clean and if the rumors being spread on social media is anything to go by, then God should disgrace him and punish him severally.

“I read on social media where someone said Kennedy Agyapong is a killer that’s why he killed J.B. If I killed him God should deal with me and disgrace me the same way he’s disgracing Obinim and people are coming out to testify. If I killed J.B, God should punish me,” he he said

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Source: ghbase