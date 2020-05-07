LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information press briefing on coronavirus

The Ministry of Information is holding a press briefing today, May 7, 2020, to give latest updates on the measures being taken by government in the fight against Coronavirus.

Issues to be touched on are an update on case count and case management, Ghana’s positivity data analyzed, cabinet examination of economic recovery measures, update on GH¢600m soft loans program.

Ghana, which recorded its first two cases count on March 12, 2020 has had a shoot up of the crisis to 3, 091 as of May 7, 2020.

Nine more patients have recovered and discharged making the total number of recoveries 303, as recorded on the website of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The GHS however says the death toll still stands at 18.

Watch live today’s Minister’s Press Briefing below

