It’s tit for tat, leave my nephew Abronye DC alone – Obiri Boahen fumes

A Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen has said that although he would personally not endorse the use of unprintable words by political commentators, former President John Dramani Mahama’s petition to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is “fundamentally flawed”.

The former president is asking the police service to investigate murder allegations made against him by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC.

In the said letter, his lawyer, Tony Lithur said Abronye DC has accused his client, John Dramani Mahama and some members of the NDC of planning to assassinate some members of the NPP.

“My instructions are that in a recording on a TV programme on Net 2 TV, Madina, Accra which has been circulating on various social media platforms including Facebook and Whatsapp platforms, Abronye made certain false claims alleging a plot masterminded by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to assassinate some NPP personalities including he, Abronye DC, himself…”.

However reacting to the concerns of the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, the deputy general secretary of the governing party told Blessed Sogah, host of Class FM’s State of the Nation programme that the NDC must also take interest in ordering followers of John Mahama including Kevin Taylor and a pro-opposition radio station Power FM, to desist from their continuous attack on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumiah and other members of the NPP.

“There are a lot of such characters,” he said adding that, “you think that they have monopoly over insults? You think that they have monopoly over insults? Go and listen to power FM, worse things are being said about president Akufo Addo Dr. Bawumiah and the NPP as a party. Listen to Kevin Taylor, worse things are being said and you think that some of us also we are not human beings? I would not encourage that but I am saying that look if it comes to the question of pouring out unprintable words NDC doesn’t have monopoly over these things” he said.

Obiri Boahen is also of the view that “it should be tit for tat if Kevin Taylor says it, Abronye DC will say it”.

He, however, explains that “whiles you want me to advise my colleagues, friends, party members in NPP which I’m prepared to that you must also take that responsibility to advise the Kevin Taylors, people in the power FM insulting us”.

