Mahama ‘Hot’ as Abronye submits Audio and Video Evidence to CID

Mr. Kwame Baffoe, (Abronye DC) the Bono Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has revealed that he has presented his evidence against former President John Dramani Mahama to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Mr. Mahama recently wrote to the Director-General of the CID to probe Abronye DC’s murder allegations against him.

In the said letter, Mr. Mahama’s lawyer, Tony Lithur, said Abronye DC has accused his client and some members of the biggest opposition party of planning to assassinate some members of the NPP.

“My instructions are that in a recording on a TV program on Net 2 TV, Madina, Accra which has been circulating on various social media platforms including Facebook and WhatsApp platforms, Abronye made certain false claims alleging a plot masterminded by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to assassinate some NPP personalities including him, Abronye DC, himself…”.

Reacting to this news on the same network on Thursday, 7 May 2020, Abronye DC described Mr Mahama’s letter as incompetent, saying: “I have all the WhatsApp audios and videos. I have submitted them to the CID. I will also be playing the audios for the whole world to hear what happened”.

“Mr Mahama was the Chairman of the Police Council when Atta-Mills died. The question is: ‘How come all the security cameras at the seat of the government then stopped working at the time Mills died and only came back hours after the man had died?’”

“He [Mr Mahama] was the Chairman of the Police Council, so, he must answer this questions.”

Abronye DC said the former President’s “letter is even incompetent”, explaining: “In his letter, he said the allegations should be thrown out because I have a mental problem. Why is he not calling for investigations but is only telling me I have mental problems?”

“I made an allegation against you and instead of calling for an investigation into the matter, you are calling me names.”