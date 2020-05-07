25 passengers on flight from Kano to Beirut test positive for Coronavirus

Lebanon’s ministry of health has disclosed that 25 persons on board a flight that arrived in the country’s capital, Beirut from Kano on Wednesday, May 6, have tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Middle East Airlines had been directed by the Lebanese government to evacuate its citizens from foreign countries in early April.

The Ministry of Health in its statement on Wednesday said 25 people tested positive for Coronavirus after a test was carried out on passengers on board a flight that left Kano on May 5.

While the affected passengers will be taken to the hospital for treatment, those who tested negative will be quarantined and also re-examined if they show Coronavirus symptoms.

The statement reads in part;

“The Ministry of Public Health announces that it has been confirmed that 25 positive cases with COVID-19 were recorded among the passengers on board the flight that arrived from Nigeria,” it said. “Accordingly, the affected cases will be transferred to the hospital with an emphasis on the application of strict domestic quarantine for negative cases, knowing that they will be followed up daily by the Ministry and whoever shows any symptoms will be referred to the hospital for re-examination.”

Lebanon has recorded 784 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 25 deaths so far.

