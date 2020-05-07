Hot Video of Joyce Blessing ‘Wrestling’ With her Sister-In-Law Over Custody of Her Kids

Celebrities Buzz has received new videos and photos from a close source that sees the moment Gospel Musician Joyce Blessings was quarreling with her sister-in-law over the custody of her three children.

Apparently, we reported here on rumors of a divorce between Joyce Blessing and her husband, Joy Dave.

Well, we pressed here again that a new filla indicated that Joyce Blessing this morning went to the house of her sister-in-law (her husband’s sister) to pick up her kids but she wasn’t allowed to do so.

From what we have gathered so far, Dave Joy left home with the 3 children without the knowledge of his wife, Joyce Blessings.

Joyce suspected that the kids were sent to the house of her sister-in-law.

But upon getting there, the woman who’s yet to be identified also said that she has no idea of where the kids are.

Joyce Blessing was also insisting that she should be allowed to go into the house if indeed the kids are not locked up inside.

This led to an exchange of words that caused a little crowd to gather and watch.

The video below:

Source: celebritiesbuzz.com.gh

